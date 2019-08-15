New fast food and restaurant chains will join other stores in Albemarle County's 5th St. Station this year, according to a news release from developer 5th Street Station Ventures LLC.
The new food and beverage businesses joining the retail hub’s other mixed-use occupants are Auntie Anne’s, BurgerFi, Caribou Coffee, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Pei Wei and Wing Zone, which are chains owned by restaurant giant Aramark. Basil Mediterranean and Rotika Indian Eats also will sign on this fall.
“We are thrilled with how the market has responded to our existing retail and restaurant lineup at 5th St. Station, with many merchants breaking nationwide sales records at this location,” Jeff Garrison, partner at 5th Street Station Ventures, said in the release. “Through this partnership with Aramark, the addition of these new establishments to our food hall concept at The Yard is a win-win for the community, and we can’t wait to unveil them to the public.”
Construction started earlier this summer, and all retailers are expected to open this winter.
The retail center is close to maximum occupancy, officials said.