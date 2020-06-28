The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen PC is relocating its existing office in Albemarle County to Dairy Central, a new mixed-use development in downtown Charlottesville.
Stony Point Development Group and Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the firm’s new lease.
At 7,124 square feet, the newly renovated site nearly doubles the firm’s space.
“For 12 years, Allen & Allen has served the Charlottesville community with dedication from our location on 29 North. It was our desire to move closer to the heart of the city, to be part of the vibrant community downtown,” said firm President Edward L. Allen.
Chris Henry, president of Stony Point Development Group, said, “A surge of recently completed leases demonstrates that Dairy Market is extremely appealing to tech and corporate users like Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen seeking true Class-A office space in downtown Charlottesville.”
