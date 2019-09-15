Area business people can break bread, celebrate achievements and look to the future at the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, slated for Nov. 14.
Registration is open for the 106th annual dinner, to be held at the University of Virginia Inn at Darden.
International economics expert William J. Antholis, director and CEO of the UVa Miller Center, will be the guest speaker, and the chamber will unveil its plans for 2020 at the dinner.
The chamber also will celebrate the winners of the organization’s Paul Goodloe McIntire Citizenship Award and Christopher Lee Small Business Person of the Year Award.
The McIntire award was established in 1975 to recognize outstanding citizen contributions to the greater Charlottesville area. The recipient need not be a chamber member. The Lee award was established in 1985 and rededicated in 2016 to recognize an outstanding small-business owner and chamber member who has made a significant contribution to the community.
Community members are invited to nominate award recipients through Oct. 2 at cvillechamber.com. Reservations for the dinner may be made at cville.chambermaster.com/events.
