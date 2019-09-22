Aqua Virginia upgrading infrastructure in Fluvanna
Aqua Virginia, which provides water and sewer services to the Lake Monticello community, is planning several upgrades to its water and wastewater infrastructure at the Fluvanna County subdivision, officials say.
Aqua Virginia is currently installing a third raw-water pump at its Lake Monticello water treatment plant to move Rivanna River water to the treatment plant for drinking water. The new pump will enable operators to rotate pumps and extend the service of the pumps. The additional pump also provides a spare should another pump fail.
“Aqua’s top priority is to deliver safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater services to our customers,” said company President John Aulbach. “These upgrades by Aqua in Lake Monticello will strengthen our infrastructure, improve service and help protect the environment.”
The company also is planning to install a larger water main to connect the water treatment plant to its main distribution loop on Jefferson Drive in the Lake Monticello development. The new main will help to stabilize pressure in the areas surrounding the water treatment plant and reduce stress on existing pipes.
The project is expected to be completed in 2020.
