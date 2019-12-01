More Central Virginia residents are finding work as jobless rates continue to drop.
Area unemployment fell in October from the previous month, continuing a year-over-year decline.
The Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area’s unemployment rate was 2.1% in October, down from 2.2% in September and 2.4% in October 2018, according to numbers released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Charlottesville MSA currently covers the city and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties.
The MSA’s total labor force was 123,015 in October, and 120,393 people were employed.
In the city of Charlottesville, unemployment remained steady at 2%, but was down from 2.3% in October 2018.
The city was tied for the lowest rate in the area with Fluvanna, which remained steady at 2% and dropped from 2.3% in October 2018.
Albemarle County’s jobless rate was 2.1%, down from 2.2% in September and 2.5% a year before.
The county’s labor force was 57,610, with 56,374 people employed.
Greene’s October unemployment rate was 2.1%, Nelson’s was 2.2% and Louisa’s was 2.3%.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 2.6%, down 0.1 percentage point from September and 0.2 percentage point from the prior year.
Nationally, unemployment rose from 3.5% to 3.6% in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.