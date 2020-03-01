Charlottesville’s Community Attention Youth Internship Program is looking for businesses and organizations to host teen interns this coming summer.
The organization hopes to place 150 teens with an estimated 115 host partners for the summer program. The hosts would provide hands-on learning opportunities for interns 20 hours a week from July 6 to Aug. 7. Partners would serve as supervisors and mentors for the teens.
Last summer, interns contributed 14,640 hours to 89 different work sites in the Charlottesville area.
The program has offered teens opportunities in animal care; barbering and cosmetology; child and elderly care; landscaping and maintenance; retail; culinary; and auto mechanics and auto body work.
To host an intern, contact Annie Sechrist at (434) 989-6371 or sechrista@charlottesville.org.
A site supervisor appreciation and planning breakfast for current and new partners will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 14 at the Carver Recreational Center.
