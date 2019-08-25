Charlottesville-based Babylon Micro-Farms, purveyor of on-demand indoor farming services, has been chosen to receive investment funding by the Center for Innovative Technology through its equity investment fund designed to cover gaps in initial investment.
Founded in 2017, Babylon Micro-Farms makes sustainable indoor farming available to small growers and businesses interested in controlling their access to fresh, organic produce.
Supplies are delivered ready to grow and the company provides farming support for the environmentally friendly process. The modular indoor farms are powered by computer systems that remotely control farm ecosystems tailored to meet customer needs.
The center’s funds will be used to pay for ramping up operations, including hiring employees in product design, sales and marketing.
Babylon’s farm model drastically reduces the upfront costs and expertise associated with indoor agriculture and guides farmers through each step including planting timetables, live data, farm health alerts and watering and harvesting schedules.
The amount of the center’s investment was not disclosed.