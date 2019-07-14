Jeff Bloem fell down a rabbit hole and landed in a niche.
Bloem is the fire behind Charlottesville’s Murphy and Rude Malting Company, a major source of Virginia-grown specialty and base malts to more than 50 brewers, bakers and distillers across the region and the state.
Then a member of corporate America, Bloem said he was discussing a real estate deal with a friend interested in opening a distillery when they discovered a missing link in the supply chain.
“When I looked into brewing, it was well beyond the point where, ‘if you brew it, they will come.’ So my attention turned to the supply chain rather than the industry,” Bloem said. “Any industry like craft beer that on paper is taking over the world breeds finger industries that support it.”
To his surprise, no one was making the malted barley that provides flavor, aroma and body to beer. There were no craft malting houses utilizing state farmers’ crops to supply Virginia-grown, Virginia-malted product for Virginia-made beers.
Instead, brewers were buying barley from the national and international malting companies.
“I thought I’d see all of these small suppliers trying to feed the craft beer beast, but I discovered there were none,” he recalled. “Then I sort of went down the rabbit hole of malting and barley, and before I knew it, I had fallen in love with the agricultural side of the craft beer industry.”
Barley is used for food and beverages, most notably bread, beer and whiskey. The grain is malted by soaking it in water and then aired out until it begins to germinate, a point at which the starch in the grain is easily converted to sugars that easily convert to alcohol.
The grain is then heated to stop germination and toasted to bring out the flavor of the grain.
A light-toasted grain is called base malt and is used in making most beers. If toasted longer, it is specialty malt and is used to add flavor and color in lesser quantities.
Sandwiched between Covesville and Lovingston, near the Nelson County hamlet of Woods Mill, Barry Wood’s Wood Ridge Farm Brewery evolved in much the opposite way as Murphy and Rude Malting Co.
Wood started his business in the field, growing barley on his Wood Ridge Farm. He then experimented with malting the barley. Then he started the brewery that utilizes the farm’s crop.
“We will be celebrating our third anniversary in September, but the brewery was not on my mind when I started growing barley,” the plain-spoken Wood recalled. “But there were breweries and distilleries interested in a local source of barley and making a beverage with local grains and hops.”
Wood said most Virginia farmers had long given up on beverage-quality barley, instead planting varieties used for livestock feed.
Varieties most commonly used in making beer and sold by the larger national and international malting companies were developed with the more arid West and Midwest climated in mind. That made them susceptible to Virginia’s humidity and climate.
“Luckily, Virginia Tech has been working on malting varieties for the East Coast and there were varieties suitable that we could use,” Wood said.
v v v
There’s no doubt how stout the beer industry is in Central Virginia. There are at least seven craft breweries in greater Charlottesville, nearly two dozen across Central Virginia and an estimated 200 throughout Virginia, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Combined with brewing, distributing and selling national beers in the state, the entire beer industry contributes an estimated $8.8 billion each year to Virginia’s economy and supports 56,126 jobs, from brewers and farmers to distributors and retailers, according to a study commissioned by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute.
Those jobs pay an estimated $2.5 billion in wages and benefits, and the industry generates $1.7 billion each year in business, personal and consumption taxes, the study shows.
“Virginia’s craft beer industry continues to grow and provide farmers with opportunities above and beyond what was envisioned a decade ago,” said Greg Hicks, vice president of communications for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Everything from hops to barley to berries and honey is part of the state’s beer industry.”
Chris Swersey, supply chain specialist for the national Brewers Association, said craft brewers are “more connected than ever to farmers. Two of the four main ingredients in beer — barley malt and hops — are high-value specialty crops produced on family farms.”
v v v
It worked for Wood. After growing barley, he built a malting facility on his farm. But he ran into a problem trying to sell the quantities his farm produced.
“No one in the area would commit to making a local beverage the whole year around. They wanted to do once a year,” he recalled. “One day, I got ticked off and decided if no one was going to make a local beer out of local malt, I’d do it myself.”
Wood built the brewery.
“I’m not much of a salesman. I mean, I couldn’t sell a pork chop to a starving dog, so I had a hard time selling the product,” he said. “I build things. That’s what I do. Then I find people who can operate it. So I got the equipment running and built a brewery.”
Bloem’s experience in the corporate universe gave him different skills. He set about learning the art of malting barley, built his own basement kiln and facility and found himself smitten by the lure of the grain.
After a few years in the basement, he found that he was spending more time working on malt and grain than he did thinking about his corporate gig, so he left his corporate life.
“I got hopelessly addicted,” he said.
Bloem also discovered that Virginia Tech researchers kept abreast of the best beer barleys for Virginia growers and tapped into their knowledge. Then he contracted with a half-dozen farmers from across the state to grow the grain.
He now malts about 2.5 tons of grain a week.
“I found I have a knack for this kind of thing,” he laughed. “It’s like barbecue or tying flies. There’s something about focusing on a very small part of a very broad thing.”