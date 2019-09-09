The third annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo, a free event celebrating and encouraging the success of locally owned African American businesses, is scheduled for Sept. 14.
The expo is sponsored by WTJU 91.1 FM, the IX Art Park and Lifeview Marketing. It will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at the IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE.
Business owners and managers are invited to attend workshops from 2 to 5 p.m. and a business pitch competition is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with black business owners, as well as to purchase goods and services.
The expo coincides with the Freefall Music & Art Festival, presented by WTJU and the IX Art Park. Live musical entertainment will include blues/reggae artist Corey Harris, starting at 6:45 p.m.
Business owners can register for the Expo at blackbizexpo@virginia.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.