The third annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo, a free event celebrating and encouraging the success of locally owned African American businesses, is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The expo is sponsored by WTJU 91.1 FM, the IX Art Park and Lifeview Marketing. It will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at the IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE.

Business owners and managers are invited to attend workshops from 2 to 5 p.m. and a business pitch competition is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with black business owners, as well as to purchase goods and services.

The expo coincides with the Freefall Music & Art Festival, presented by WTJU and the IX Art Park. Live musical entertainment will include blues/reggae artist Corey Harris, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Business owners can register for the Expo at blackbizexpo@virginia.edu.

Business News

