Carter Myers Automotive, which owns three Charlottesville-area car dealerships among its 14 Virginia dealerships, showed support for children and families in September through fundraisers for organizations fighting pediatric cancer.
The family- and employee-owned automobile dealer group, in business for 95 years, worked on behalf of cancer advocates in Richmond, Williamsburg, the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
The company and employees donated more than $10,000 to support pediatric cancer patients in Virginia.
The company’s localdealerships, including Colonial Auto Center, Colonia lNissan and Volvo Cars of Charlottesville, made a donation for every test drive taken during the month to the Ishan Gala Foundation, founded by local parents who lost their child to neuroblastoma.
The foundation provides financial assistance, comfort and a support network to local families as they battle pediatric cancer.
The company’s Richmond-area dealerships chose ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation as their beneficiary and sponsored a golf tournament to support the foundation and made a donation for every car sold.
The company’s Shenandoah Valley dealerships collected donations for the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer center and delivered two truckloads of items, including coloring books and crayons, action figures, games, toys, puzzles, art supplies, fairy wings, fuzzy socks and ride-on cars for children to zip around the hospital.
The company’s Williamsburg Ford dealership chose the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters as the recipient and made a donation for every vehicle sold in September. The hospital is exclusively dedicated to children’s care and is staffed with pediatric specialists in every discipline, including pediatric cancer treatment and research.
