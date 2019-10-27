Juandiego Wade has been named the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Paul Goodloe McIntire Citizenship Award winner, and Christopher A. Henry, of Stony Point Development Group, will receive the chamber’s 2019 Christopher Lee Small Business Person of the Year Award.
The chamber will honor the two at the group’s 106th annual dinner, set for Nov. 14 at the University of Virginia Inn at Darden.
Wade is a Charlottesville School Board member (and former chairman) and coordinator of the Albemarle County Career Center.
Wade has served on more than three dozen boards and commissions since moving to the region in 1991 to take a job as a transportation planner for Albemarle County. The boards include those of the United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area, the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, ReadyKids, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia and the Charlottesville Police Foundation.
In 2018, he was appointed co-chair of the University/Community Working Group by University of Virginia President Jim Ryan. Wade also volunteers with numerous local organizations, including Computers4Kids, Charlottesville Abundant Life Ministry, Habitat for Humanity and People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry.
“One of Juan’s strengths, and his value to the community, is that he knows Charlottesville’s youth, not just their names, but personally,” said Roxanne White, former assistant county executive for Albemarle, who nominated Wade. “He does not serve from a distance. He gets in and works day to day with the youth of this community to help them thrive.”
Lee award winner Henry is president of Stony Point Development Group and has supervised planning and development of residential and mixed-use projects, including Riverside Village and the Dairy Central complex on Preston Avenue at the site of the old Monticello Dairy.
“Chris has moved the needle when it comes to creating environments that make it easier for citizens to live, work and play within walking distance to downtown Charlottesville,” said Jodi Mills, vice president of the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association, who nominated Henry.
“Chris has a passion for the built environment and considers sustainability and green building practices in each of the projects he touches,” Mills said.
The small-business person award is named for Christopher Lee, a longtime chamber member who was active in the community. Lee, who died in 2015, was the head of R.E. Lee Cos. Inc.
