The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Council has a new name that officials said will better reflect the group’s goals.

The council has been renamed the Minority Business Alliance.

“We sincerely sought clarity in purpose as an important component,” alliance Chairman Quinton Harrell, said in a news release. Harrell is the founder of Heritage United Builders. “This led us to a thoughtful decision to change the name as the first step into a bold, new future while nodding to the roots of our organization’s inception.”

The alliance aims to help members navigate opportunities within the area’s “burgeoning ecosystem of minority business support,” officials said.

The alliance is working with the minority business program of the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development to offer a mentoring program for startup and existing businesses and has partnered with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville for the new Minority Business Grant Opportunity.

The organizations will award up to $10,000 in grants this year to minority-owned businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

