The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding three virtual community conversations this coming week to gather input on local economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort, called Project Rebound, includes more than 300 people participating in seven industry-specific teams.
Community members can sign up for any of three work sessions, which will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
To participate, visit cvillechamber.com/rebound.
