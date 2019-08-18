Charlottesville-based Champion Brewing will add a location in Albemarle County, its president and head brewer, Hunter Smith, confirmed on Facebook on Sunday.
"Appears the cat is well out of the bag — looking forward to bringing a new concept to Stonefield in a place that my friend Travis has made special for years," Smith wrote in a post, an apparent reference to Travis Croxton, owner of Rocksalt.
The planned restaurant and taproom will take the place of Rocksalt in the Shops at Stonefield, which announced recently that it will close Saturday. Fellow Stonefield eatery Travinia Italian Kitchen abruptly closed about a week ago.
Champion recently announced that its Richmond location will close Aug. 31, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Champion's other location is in Charlottesville, close to the Belmont Bridge.
Smith has not yet said when the Stonefield site will open. He did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Sunday by press time.