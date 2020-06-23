Champion Brewing

DAILY PROGRESS FILEChampion Brewing Company will take over Commonwealth Restaurant and Skybar on the Downtown Mall, officials said in a release Tuesday.

Champion Brewing Company officials will take majority ownership of the Commonwealth Restaurant and Skybar on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall and redesign the popular night spot.

Champion Hospitality Group, which owns and operates downtown’s Champion Brewing Company, the Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield; the Dumplin’ Food Truck and Brasserie Saison, said they plan to feature a Baja-Mediterranean menu and an upstairs Tiki bar.

Phil Gerringer will be the head chef for the restaurant and original owners, Joe Arcidicono, Mike Geismar, and Rick Wampler will remain as minority partners.

