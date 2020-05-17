The Community Investment Collaborative, which provides education programming, mentoring, peer support and startup financing to Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs, has secured a $300,000 private investment to double the size of its business recovery fund, officials said Wednesday.
The investment effectively doubles the funding available. The fund was created with $300,000 in support from the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Applications for the new funds will be taken through 5 p.m. May 29, officials said.
Online applications are available at cicville.org/business-recovery-fund.
The fund provides existing businesses with additional capital to restart operations. Loans of up to $10,000 with a three-year repayment, low-interest, and six-month grace period until the first payment is due are available.
For more information, email stephen@cicville.org or call (434) 218-3481.
