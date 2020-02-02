Charlottesville-based Common House will open a location in Chattanooga, Tennessee, late this year.

The company, founded in 2017 with the opening of the Common House on West Market Street in downtown Charlottesville, plans to open a Richmond facility this summer, making the Chattanooga site its third.

Common House is a membership-based contemporary social club — a brick-and-mortar gathering space for creatives and entrepreneurs — that aims to cultivate community through inspiration, education and food and drink.

The Chattanooga location will be housed in a historic former YMCA and will feature a social hall, restaurant, co-working spaces, gym and outdoor pool.

“Our expansion into Chattanooga marks the beginning of a new chapter for Common House as we branch out from Virginia for the first time and begin to offer new amenities like a gym and hotel rooms,” said company co-founder Ben Pfinsgraff.

