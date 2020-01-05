City intelligence firm gets Air Force contract

Eiden Systems Corp., a Charlottesville-based science/intelligence contractor, has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force to help develop artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to provide intelligence analysis.

Eiden will team with GhostWolf Industries, of Bozeman, Montana, to design and evaluate software development for the Air Force, as part of Air Force’s AFWERX program.

GhostWolf specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology and Eiden specializes in analysis.

AFWERX is designed to foster a culture of innovation within the Air Force, using a number of programs supported with relatively small amounts of funding to circumvent military bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs.

The amount of the contract was not released, but under the AFWERX program, the Air Force has the authority to grant small businesses funds up to $3 million without review.

