The third annual Charlottesville Design Week, a festival for the region's creative professionals, is slated for Oct. 8-12 with events for anyone interested in design.

Sponsored by the Design Society, the festival includes a day-long conference with presentations on topics from the print medium to behavioral design; a design marathon for the Charlottesville Area Food Justice Network; the screening of an award-winning documentary profile of famed industrial designer Dieter Rams; a walking tour of downtown Charlottesville’s design destinations; a pop-up shop of local designers and makers; and a variety of workshops.

Most events are free to attend, but registration is recommended. For registration, information and a full schedule of events, go to CvilleDesignWeek.com.

