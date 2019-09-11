The first Minority Business Week sponsored by the city of Charlottesville will kick off Sept. 14 for a week of events celebrating business diversity in the area.
The week begins with the Black Business Expo and Pitch Competition at Ix Art Park from 1 p.m. to 6 pm.
Minority Business Week is open to all area businesses and supporters of small business. The events present an opportunity to network and meet members of the business community.
For a list of events, go to cvilleminoritybusinessprogram.org/minority-business-week.
