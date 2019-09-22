Visitors bureau site undergoes redesign

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a redesigned website that aims to be a resource for those planning a visit to the area, officials said.

The new site, visitcharlottesville.org, provides information on a variety of attractions and destinations in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The site includes new features that allow visitors to search for hotels, restaurants and wineries and other activities.

The website includes new suggested itineraries for visitors, from artisan trails and college sports events to city experiences and country escapes. Site visitors can build their own itinerary.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

From staff reports

Tags

Load comments