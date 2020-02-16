A Charlottesville restaurant is offering a new service besides its food.
Moose’s by the Creek has agreed to serve as a U-Haul dealer, offering trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes, restaurant partners Melinda Stargell and Amy Benson announced.
The site, at 1710 Monticello Road, will have business hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. U-Haul products may be reserved by calling (434) 977-8121 or visiting Uhaul.com.
