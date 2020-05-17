Colliers International has been awarded leasing responsibilities for the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs building in downtown Charlottesville.

The CODE building is being constructed on the site of the former Main Street Arena, which closed in 2018.

The planned 140,000-square-foot building mostly will serve technology firm startups and business ventures. It also will include retail, a co-working area, collaborative space and an amphitheater.

The building is pre-leasing and expected to be completed in summer 2021.

Quantitative Investment Management, The Felton Group and Investure are the first tenants to claim their spots in the building.

Tags

Load comments