Colliers International has been awarded leasing responsibilities for the Center of Developing Entrepreneurs building in downtown Charlottesville.
The CODE building is being constructed on the site of the former Main Street Arena, which closed in 2018.
The planned 140,000-square-foot building mostly will serve technology firm startups and business ventures. It also will include retail, a co-working area, collaborative space and an amphitheater.
The building is pre-leasing and expected to be completed in summer 2021.
Quantitative Investment Management, The Felton Group and Investure are the first tenants to claim their spots in the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.