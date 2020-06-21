Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute for the second year in a row.
According to a news release, the certification process considered more than 950 employee surveys from 33 locations. The Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job.
“Since our founding 18 years ago, we have always believed in empowering our associates to do the right thing, take ownership and add value, and speak up,” said Richard Brewer, CEO of Commonwealth Senior Living. “Those traits helped define our Core Values which guide our strategic direction and make us an award-winning provider of care for our residents. This certification is a testament to the amazing contributions our associates make to providing our residents with the dignity, respect and compassion they expect and deserve.”
About 65% of CSL employees completed the program’s Trust Index© Survey, which covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
CSL has grown into one of the largest senior living providers in the Southeast with 34 communities, more than 1,900 residents and 1,500 associates. The company has always believed in an inverted organizational chart, putting frontline associates, who are closest to residents and their families, at the top. This approach provides greater decision-making authority and freedom of action. The manager becomes a facilitator spearheading a team effort.
The Great Place to Work Institute also produces the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list.
