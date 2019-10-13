Charlottesville-based Commonwealth Senior Living raised more than $130,000 to support employees who are facing financial hardships through an annual golf outing fundraiser, company officials said.

The company hosted its annual Commonwealth Cares Golf Classic on Sept. 16 at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg. The tournament benefits Commonwealth Cares, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping company employees.

Since 2015, the nonprofit has raised $631,000 and provided more than $431,000 to 318 employees, said Tommy Comer, chief human resource officer at Commonwealth Senior Living.

Through the support of sponsors and employee associates, the nonprofit provides grants that never need to be repaid to help bring stability and comfort back to the lives of employees who need it.

