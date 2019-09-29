Madison’s MWP Building Supply has merged with Crozet’s Blue Ridge Builders Supply and Charlottesville’s Blue Ridge Paint and Decorating Store to form MWP Blue Ridge Building Supply.
“We are excited to expand our business throughout Central Virginia,” Bill Price, CEO of MWP Building Supply, said in a press release. “Blue Ridge Builders Supply is like-minded in their passion for quality products and brands, and we’re positive that the two businesses will be even stronger together.”
Larry Oder, co-owner and VP of Blue Ridge Builders Supply, said that the companies’ “passion we have for our community and service can’t be matched by the big box stores.”
The company provides supplies to homeowners and contractors.
All of the businesses will continue to operate in their current locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.