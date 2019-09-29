Madison’s MWP Building Supply has merged with Crozet’s Blue Ridge Builders Supply and Charlottesville’s Blue Ridge Paint and Decorating Store to form MWP Blue Ridge Building Supply.

“We are excited to expand our business throughout Central Virginia,” Bill Price, CEO of MWP Building Supply, said in a press release. “Blue Ridge Builders Supply is like-minded in their passion for quality products and brands, and we’re positive that the two businesses will be even stronger together.”

Larry Oder, co-owner and VP of Blue Ridge Builders Supply, said that the companies’ “passion we have for our community and service can’t be matched by the big box stores.”

The company provides supplies to homeowners and contractors.

All of the businesses will continue to operate in their current locations.

Business News

