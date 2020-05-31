A new website, CvilleShops.com, aims to help support businesses in Charlottesville, Albemarle and surrounding areas.

According to a news release, the website allows shoppers to purchase gift cards from a variety of businesses. The site is in response to the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Storyware, a Charlottesville-based web design and development company, donated its time and resources to build and manage the website, according to the release.

Local businesses receive 100% of the sale of their gift cards on CvilleShops.com, as transaction fees are charged to the customer. Storyware does not receive any proceeds from the site, according to the release.

To participate, a business needs to have a PayPal account and be able to ship gift cards either physically or digitally.

