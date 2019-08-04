Daily he stalks the sinuous and arcane labyrinth of tax laws, culling and mulling the numbers and figures comprising commerce’s clues and applying interpretations of legislative intent.
For 50 years, J. Peyton Humphrey has served as a financial detective for Charlottesville-based accounting firm Hantzmon Wiebel, searching for the means for clients to meet their ends. It’s a career he has loved and, at 76, one he is loathe to relinquish.
“I still enjoy what I do and I have a lot of good people to work for and to work with. It doesn’t seem like it’s been 50 years,” the soft-spoken Humphrey said, sitting in a conference room for the firm for which he has worked for a half-century.
“It’s been a wonderful career and this is a great place to work. If you surround yourself with people smarter than you, it makes the job a lot easier.”
Humphrey retired a few years ago. Now he only works five days a week, coming into the office around 6 a.m. and leaving about 6 p.m., except for three days a week when he leaves at 4:30 p.m. to smash some racquetball.
“Peyton embodies all that is good about our profession. He is incredibly intelligent, has the highest moral code and builds long-lasting relationships with his clients,” said Jennifer Lehman, a partner and the firm’s chief executive officer. “They are friends as well as his clients, and that helps him to best meet their needs.”
For the graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and the law school at the University of Richmond, the job is not so much work as it is a quest, a chase.
“It’s really an intellectual challenge. Even with a law background, there are times when you read the tax code two or three times and you still can’t quite figure out what the code means or what it’s trying to say,” Humphrey said.
“And it doesn’t stay the same. There’s always something different. All of the tax reform laws we have had over the years keeps things changing and presents new challenges,” he said.
The trick, Humphrey said, is to help clients meet their financial goals within existing tax boundaries.
“We’re trying to find some kind of authority for what our clients are trying to do. The client wants to go from A to Z, and the question is how do we get there?” he said.
“Most of our clients have complicated tax returns. They’re in partnerships, or [limited liability corporations] or we’re working on estate and trust work,” he said. “Sometimes, trying to get the best result means going to more than one place in the tax code.”
The code contains many legal twists and turns and what one section gives, another may take away, Humphrey said.
“There are a lot of rules and different ways to structure finances under the code,” he said. “There are different ways of doing things, and one section may say you can’t do this, but another section will say you can do that.”
Humphrey became a number sleuth just in time. It was 1969 and the freshly minted graduate joined Hantzmon Wiebel just as President Richard M. Nixon signed the 1969 Tax Reform Act.
With the stroke of his pen, Nixon ushered in the age of the Alternative Minimum Tax for high-income earners who had avoided paying taxes. He established minimum tax amounts for corporations and individuals and tightened definitions of nonprofit organizations.
“It brought a lot of revisions and created a lot of work and Mr. Hantzmon’s plate was already pretty full. I took over some of his work load and we had a lot of new clients coming in and I found myself pretty busy pretty quickly,” Humphrey recalled.
“I was lucky. I came to work at a company with nice people and good clients with a lot of room for advancement and growth and found I really enjoyed helping people and solving problems,” he said. “I had a pretty good education when I got here, but that didn’t mean I knew anything. You rely on a lot of people to help you.”
Both R. Van E. Hantzmon, son of company founder R.G. Hantzmon, and Reuel A. Wiebel Jr. were there to help Humphrey succeed.
“The McIntire School gave me the courses, the knowledge and a great education. Mr. Hantzmon was very patient and at that time had been with the firm for about 16 years. He was a wonderful man to work for,” Humphrey said.
“He knew a lot, understood tax law and was willing to share his knowledge,” he said. “This was a good place for a career because Charlottesville has grown from a sleepy little town where no one really knew what a big-box store was and most of the businesses were locally owned.”
It wasn’t all work for all of those years. Humphrey and his wife, Cherie, reared two children. An intense and dedicated fast-pitch softball player, he played on travel teams for two decades back when men’s fast-pitch softball was a going concern. He also led the Monticello Little League for 19 years.
His job, however, also has been a joy.
“I thought I wanted to major in chemistry. That didn’t last long; too many broken test tubes, I think,” Humphrey laughed. “This has been very rewarding. Our clients start a business and we help them with advice and get them through the processes, through the day-to-day and then we help them when they sell and retire.”
Humphrey is still working with many former business clients long after they left the business world.
“After they retire, we help them with estate planning and handling some estates. In many cases, we’ve helped people from start to finish,” he said. “I have many clients whose estates we handle.”
Humphrey said he has never regretted his choice of careers and highly recommends it to others.
“The truth is, if you want to be a CPA, you’ll never want for work. CPAs and RNs are like that,” he said. “If you don’t want to be a public accountant, there are lots of places where you can work as an accountant. It’s a good career. “