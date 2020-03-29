Lee Enterprises Inc., a news and information provider with digital and print marketing products in 77 markets in 26 states, is launching a full-service health care marketing company.
The Daily Progress is among the newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.
The company announced Thursday the launch of Health Bright Marketing Inc., specializing in addressing unique challenges faced by health care organizations.
Mark McDowell, who has served more than two decades with the Henry Ford Health System, Ascension Health and Tenet Healthcare, among others, has been appointed vice president of Health Bright Marketing, said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising.
“Health Bright is equipped to provide broad-reaching, impactful marketing solutions to health care organizations of all sizes,” Farris said. “Our local markets now have access to more comprehensive products and services, along with a very high level of expertise in health care, which will allow us to capture a greater share of revenue in a growing industry.”
Health Bright is headquartered in Michigan with Sunny Media, a Lee Enterprises-owned agency specializing in marketing services for the automotive industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.