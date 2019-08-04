Tuesday
» Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blu-eridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
» Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia-Nelson County. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Nelson Center, 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
» How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Wednesday
» Connecting with Commercial Buyers. 1 to 3 p.m. Led by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Road, Somerset. Details and registration at tweenriverstrail.com/workshops.
» Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
» First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 7 to 8 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. meetup.com/cville-tech.
Friday
» Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.
Aug. 13
» Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blu-eridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
» Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
» Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Common House, 206 W. Market St. cvillebic.org. (434) 242-5886.
Aug. 14
» Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Aug. 15
» Business Women’s Roundtable Summer Social. 5 to 9 p.m. Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. (434) 295-3141.
Aug. 16
» Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.