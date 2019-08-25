Tuesday
» Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Topic is “African American Wealth Building-Expanding Prosperity in our Communities of Color.” Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
Sept. 3
» Chamber Economic & Government Affairs Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. (434) 295-8198.
Sept. 4
» First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 7 to 8 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. meetup.com/cville-tech.
Sept. 5
» Walk to End Alzheimer’s Corporate Leadership Breakfast. 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. Local business professionals learn how Alzheimer’s disease affects the bottom line; employee wellness; and opportunities with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Club at Glenmore, 1750 Piper Way, Keswick. (434) 295-3141.
Sept. 6
» Chamber Aging in Place Business Network meeting. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; the Difference Makers Toastmasters Club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St., (434) 823-4633; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.