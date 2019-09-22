Tuesday

» Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

» Cville BioHub Share and Connect. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Panel discussion “Drug Development II: Discovery of Novel Drugs in Local Pharma,” networking and more. Indoor Biotechnologies, 700 Harris St. cvillebiohub.org.

» How to Start Your Own Business. 5 to 7 p.m. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Wednesday

» Chamber Defense Affairs Committee meeting. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. University of Virginia Research Park, second-floor boardroom, 1725 Discovery Drive. (434) 295-3141.

Thursday

» Regional Transit Partnership Listening Tour. 8 to 10 a.m. Water Street Center, 401 Water St. (434) 295-3141.

Oct. 1

» Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Oct. 2

» First Wednesday Tech Meetup. 5:30 to 7 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. meetup.com/cville-tech.

» Hillsdale Community Center Open House. 2 to 5 p.m. 550 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 817-9333.

» Quad County Business Summit (Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Orange). 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road, Orange. qcbsummit.com. (540) 672-1238.

Oct. 4

» Aging in Place Business Network networking event. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.

Ongoing

» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

