Tuesday
» How to Start Your Own Business. 1 to 3 p.m. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
» Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Marriott Residence Inn Downtown, 315 W. Main St. (434) 242-5886.
Thursday
» Alumni Hall Business Breakfast Series. 9 to 10 a.m. “Lessons Learned from an Unexpected Career” is presented by Donny Wyatt, founder and CEO of CoConstruct. University of Virginia Alumni Hall, 211 Emmet St. (434) 295-3141.
Saturday
» Black Business Expo. 1 to 9 p.m. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. freefallcville.com. (434) 825-0650.
Sept. 17
» Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A 60-minute session for new members of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and anyone in the community who is interested in learning more about the chamber. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
» Chamber Minority Business Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
Sept. 18
» Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
» Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Michie Tavern, 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 295-3141.
» North Charlottesville Business Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. (434) 295-3141.
Sept. 19
» Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, 2020 Bond St. (434) 295-3141.
» Chamber Mixer with UVa Club of Charlottesville. 6 to 8 p.m. Wild Wolf Brewing Company, 313 Second St. SE. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; the Difference Makers Toastmasters Club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St., (434) 823-4633; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.