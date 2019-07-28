Tuesday
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blu-eridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Chamber Member Orientation & Information Session. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Greater Charlottesville Community Job Fair. 1 to 4 p.m. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Rio Road. (800) 572-9041.
Lunch & Learn-Trademarks and Copyrights: The Basics for Small Businesses. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. $10. Register in advance at centralvirgi-nia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Wednesday
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Friday
Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.
Aug. 6
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blu-eridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia-Nelson County. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Nelson Center, 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Aug. 7
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
First Wednesdays Tech Meetup. 7 to 8 p.m. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. mee-tup.com/cville-tech.
Aug. 9
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.