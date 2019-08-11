Tuesday
» Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Common House, 206 W. Market St. cvillebic.org. (434) 242-5886.
Thursday
Business Women’s Roundtable Summer Social. 5 to 9 p.m. Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. (434) 295-3141.
Aug. 20
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
How to Start Your Own Business. 6 to 8 p.m. Live-streamed workshop. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events/how-to-start-your-own-business-online. (434) 295-8198.
Aug. 21
Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. DoubleTree Hotel, 990 Hilton Heights Road. (434) 295-4131.
Aug. 22
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; the Difference Makers Toastmasters Club meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St., (434) 823-4633; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.