Monday
Member Monday: Dog Bites and Liability. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by Mac Weems of State Farm. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
Tuesday
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Random Row Brewing Co., 608 Preston Ave. (434) 242-5886.
Wednesday
Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable. Noon to 1:30 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Martin Horn, 210 Carlton Road. (434) 295-3141.
Marketing Your Business: Take the Next Steps in Promoting Your Business. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fluvanna Public Library, 214 Commons Blvd. $10 includes lunch. Register in advance at fluvannachamber.org/event-3696620. (434) 589-3262.
Thursday
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizen’s Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizen’s Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Feb. 16
Clean Banking and Investing in Virginia. 2 p.m. McIntire Room of Central Library, 211 E. Market St. Presented by the local Sierra Club chapter. (434) 973-0373.
Feb. 18
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
Feb. 19
Charlottesville Climate Collaborative Better Business Happy Hour. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Commonwealth Skybar, 422 E. Main St. Register in advance cvillebizchallenge.org/events.
Feb. 20
Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
