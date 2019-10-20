Monday

Chamber Member Monday. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Theme: “Don’t Let an Emergency Close Your Business for Good!.” Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Tuesday

Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

Thursday

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Nov. 1

Chamber Aging in Place Business Network meeting. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

