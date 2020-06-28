Monday

Member Monday: Gaining Clarity for Financial Planning: How to Chart Your Course. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce virtual meeting. Register in advance at business.cvillechamber.com/events. (434) 294-3141.

Tuesday

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Details and registration at cvsbdc.org/small-business-development-center/training-events. (434) 295-8198.

Quadruplicity 2020, a Virtual Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable Conference. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details and registration at quadruplicity.com. (434) 295-3141.

Wednesday

First Wednesday Virtual Tech Meetup. 6 p.m. Register in advance at meetup.com/cville-tech.

Load comments