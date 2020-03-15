Tuesday
Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Welcome and information session for new and potential chamber members. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
Thursday
North Charlottesville Business Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Topic of discussion is “How Do We Grow From Here?” Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. (434) 295-3141.
March 24
Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
ProTip Tuesday: Analyzing a Company’s Financial Health. 8:30 to 10 a.m. CitySpace 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
March 25
Piedmont Virginia Community College Annual Job Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu/jobfair. (434) 961-5336.
March 26
How to Start Your Own Business. 1 to 3 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.