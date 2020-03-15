Tuesday

Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Welcome and information session for new and potential chamber members. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.

Thursday

North Charlottesville Business Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Topic of discussion is “How Do We Grow From Here?” Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. (434) 295-3141.

March 24

Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

ProTip Tuesday: Analyzing a Company’s Financial Health. 8:30 to 10 a.m. CitySpace 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

March 25

Piedmont Virginia Community College Annual Job Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu/jobfair. (434) 961-5336.

March 26

How to Start Your Own Business. 1 to 3 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

