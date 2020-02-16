Sunday
Clean Banking and Investing in Virginia. 2 p.m. McIntire Room of Central Library, 211 E. Market St. Presented by the local Sierra Club chapter. (434) 973-0373.
Tuesday
Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
Wednesday
Charlottesville Climate Collaborative Better Business Happy Hour. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Commonwealth Skybar, 422 E. Main St. Register in advance at cvillebizchallenge.org/events.
Friday
Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 24
Member Monday: Catering with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 25
Chamber Business Diversity Council. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
ProTip Tuesday: More Than the Money: Attracting and Keeping Employees. 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Presented by Chris Lilley, chief human resources officer, Crutchfield Corp. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Feb. 27
How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizen’s Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
