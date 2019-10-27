Friday
Chamber Aging in Place Business Network meeting. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Nov. 5
Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, 1001 Research Park Blvd., Suite 301. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
