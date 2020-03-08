daybook

Monday

Member Monday: What Can an Intern from Charlottesville Community Attention Youth Internship Program Do for You? 11:30 a.m. to noon. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.

Tuesday

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council’s For the Founders Lecture Series: Idea to Inc. — But How Will You Make Money? 2 to 4:30 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at cvilleinnovation.org/ftf. (434) 242-5886.

Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Reserve Charlottesville, 104 Fifth St. SE. (434) 242-5886.

Wednesday

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. McIntire Plaza, 1747 Allied St. (434) 971-8860.

Using Google Analytics to Improve Your Online Presence (livestreamed event). 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enterprise Center, 401 E. Market St. central virginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Thursday

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. central virginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Friday

Quadruplicity 2020: Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable Conference. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Virginia Darden School of Business, 100 Darden Blvd. quadruplicity.com. (434) 295-3141.

March 17

Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Welcome and information session for new and potential chamber members. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.

March 19

North Charlottesville Business Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Topic of discussion is “How Do We Grow From Here?” Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. (434) 295-3141.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

