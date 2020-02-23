Monday

Member Monday: Catering with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.

Tuesday

Chamber Minority Business Alliance. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Professional Development Session: Speaking with Confidence, Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

ProTip Tuesday: More Than the Money: Attracting and Keeping Employees. 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Presented by Chris Lilley, chief human resources officer, Crutchfield Corp. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Wednesday

Credit and Money Management. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gordon Avenue Library, 1500 Gordon Ave. Register in at advance newhilldev.org.

Thursday

How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

March 3

Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.

First-time Homebuyer Information Session. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Closure Title & Settlement Co., 3510 Remson Court, Suite #401. Hosted by C & F Mortgage. Register in advance at maryknowsmortgage.com.

March 4

Customer Service Reimagined. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Gordonsville Town Hall, 112 S. Main St. Hosted by the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center in partnership with Orange County Tourism. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 296-8198.

March 6

Chamber Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

