Tuesday
Marketing Post-COVID: Advertising in the New Normal. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Part three of a four-part series. Register in advance at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 14
Charlottesville Business Innovation Council Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual networking. Register in advance at cvilleinnovation.org/techontap. (434) 242-5886.
Government Contracting: Part 4 – Navigating SAM and the DSBS. 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual workshop. Register in advance at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
Marketing Post-COVID: Using Social Media to Tell Your Story. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Virtual workshop. Last of a four-part series. Register in advance at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 16
How to Start Your Own Business. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual workshop. Register in advance at cvsbdc.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
