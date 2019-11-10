Tuesday

Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Random Row Brewing Company, 608 Preston Ave. (434) 242-5886.

Wednesday

CBIC Tech Night Takeover. 5 to 8 p.m. “Why DS is Not BS: Making Sense of Data Science in Your Business.” CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 242-5886.

North Charlottesville Business Council meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Timberwood Grill, 3311 Worth Crossing. (434) 295-3141.

Thursday

Business Breakfast: Revolutionizing the Cybersecurity Industry. 9 to 10 a.m. University of Virginia Alumni Hall, 211 Emmet St. Register in advance at alumni.virginia.edu/career-services. $10 includes breakfast.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. 6 to 9 p.m. University of Virginia Inn at Darden, 100 Duffey Blvd. (434) 295-3141.

Charlottesville Women in Tech panel discussion. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Hiring for Diversity” with Kelli Palmer, Rebecca Leonard, Lori Jennings and Susan Dawson. Piedmont Virginia Community College, 501 College Drive. cvillewomen.tech.

Friday

How to Finance Your Business. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Community Investment Collaborative, 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance by emailing anna@cicville.org. (434) 218-3481.

Nov. 19

Chamber 101. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 924-4775.

Nov. 21

How to Start Your Own Business. 3 to 5 p.m. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

