Tuesday

» Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.

» Home Buyers Seminar. 6 to 7 p.m. Virginia Credit Union, 120 Seminole Court. Register in advance at vacu.org/seminars. (804) 323-6800.

Wednesday

» Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable quarterly meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

» Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Home2 Suites Charlottesville Downtown, 201 Monticello Ave. (434) 295-3141.

Thursday

» Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Oct. 21

Chamber Member Monday. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Theme: “Don’t Let an Emergency Close Your Business for Good!.” Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Oct. 22

Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.

Oct. 24

» How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Ongoing

» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

