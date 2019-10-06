Tuesday
» The High Stakes Game of HR seminar. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Omni Charlottesville Hotel, 212 Ridge McIntire Road. Presented by Woods Rogers Attorneys at Law. Register in advance at woodsrogers.com/highstakes2019. (434) 220-5685.
» Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Oakhart Social, 511 W. Main St. (434) 242-5886.
Thursday
» Business Breakfast Series: The Future of Mobile On-Demand Technology. 9 to 10 a.m. Presented by Jeff Tennery, founder and CEO of Moonlighting. University of Virginia Alumni Hall, 211 S. Emmet St. Register in advance at eventbrite.com/e/business-breakfast-series-jeff-tennery-october-10-registration-72074511805.
» How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Oct. 15
» Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. (434) 242-5886.
» Home Buyers Seminar. 6 to 7 p.m. Virginia Credit Union, 120 Seminole Court. Register in advance at vacu.org/seminars. (804) 323-6800.
Oct. 16
» Charlottesville Area Development Roundtable quarterly meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
» Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Home2 Suites Charlottesville Downtown, 201 Monticello Ave. (434) 295-3141.
Oct. 17
» Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
» Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road, blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
