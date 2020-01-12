Tuesday

Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Firefly Restaurant, 1304 E. Market St. (434) 282-5886.

Thursday

Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable. 12:30 to 2 p.m. CitySpace, 100 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Jan. 21

Chamber 101-Welcome session. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.

Entrepreneurs and Espresso. 8 to 10 a.m. i.Lab at the University of Virginia, 621 Nash Drive. cvillebic.org. (434) 242-5886.

Jan. 23

How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

Ongoing

Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.

Business News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments