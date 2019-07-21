Monday
Branding for the Future. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Piedmont Housing Alliance at the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Tuesday
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Chamber Business Diversity Council meeting. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Kay Monroe of the Department of Aging & Rehabilitative Services presents “Celebrating DiversAbility.” Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. (434) 295-3141.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Smart Start to College. 6 to 7:30 p.m. University of Virginia Community Credit Union Education Center, 335 W. Rio Road. uvacreditunion.org. (434) 964-2001.
Wednesday
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Let’s Connect. 5 to 7 p.m. Carl Smith Center at Scott Stadium, Bryant Hall entrance, 1815 Stadium Road. (434) 295-3141.
Thursday
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center, 300 Preston Ave. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Friday
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.
July 30
Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club. 7 p.m. Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road. blueridge.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.
Chamber Member Orientation & Information Session. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. NE. (434) 295-3141.
Crozet Toastmasters Club. 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tabor Presbyterian Church. (703) 965-6028.
Greater Charlottesville Community Job Fair. 1 to 4 p.m. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Rio Road. (800) 572-9041.
Lunch & Learn-Trademarks and Copyrights: The Basics for Small Businesses. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. $10. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
July 31
Difference Makers Toastmasters Club. 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Shops at Stonefield, Community Room, 2020 Bond St. (434) 823-4633.
Aug. 2
Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club. Noon to 1 p.m. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241. (434) 823-4633.