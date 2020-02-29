Tuesday
Chamber Public Policy Committee meeting. Noon to 1 p.m. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
First-time Homebuyer Information Session. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Closure Title & Settlement Co., 3510 Remson Court, Suite #401. Hosted by C & F Mortgage. Register in advance at maryknowsmortgage.com.
Wednesday
Customer Service Reimagined. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Gordonsville Town Hall, 112 S. Main St. Hosted by the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center in partnership with Orange County Tourism. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 296-8198.
Friday
Chamber Aging in Place Business Network. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Peace, 751 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 295-3141.
March 9
Member Monday: What Can an Intern From Charlottesville Community Attention Youth Internship Program Do For You?. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, 209 Fifth St. (434) 295-3141.
March 10
Charlottesville Business Innovation council For The Founders Lecture Series — Idea to Inc.-But How Will You Make Money?. 2 to 4:30 p.m. City Space, 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at cvilleinnovation.org/ftf. (434) 242-5886.
Tech on Tap. 5 to 7 p.m. Reserve Charlottesville, 104 Fifth Street SE. (434) 242-5886.
March 11
How to Start Your Own Business. 10 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center. 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
Let’s Connect. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. McIntire Plaza, 1747 Allied St. (434) 971-8860.
Using Google Analytics to Improve Your Online Presence – Live Streamed Event. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enterprise Center, 401 E. Market St. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
March 12
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Citizens Commonwealth Center. 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
March 13
Quadruplicity 2020: Chamber Business Women’s Roundtable Conference. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Virginia Darden School of Business, 100 Darden Blvd. quadruplicity.com. (434) 295-3141.
Ongoing
Toastmasters. The Blue Ridge Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Church of Our Savior, 1165 E. Rio Road; the Crozet Toastmasters Club meets from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Tabor Presbyterian Church, (703) 965-6028; and the Vinegar Hill Toastmasters Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire, Room 241, (434) 823-4633.
